'The tip of the iceberg' - Ruben Amorim admits Man Utd 'still have a lot to do' after Tottenham draw

While pleased with the result, Amorim believes his United side 'have a lot to do' as they look to build upon Saturday's stalemate. "During the game we felt like the three points were there to take home. But then with everything that happened, Harry Maguire and Casemiro coming off and conceding two goals... we scored again and it's a point," Amorim told TNT Sports after the game.

"When you cannot win you don't lose, once again we did that. We have so much to grow as a team, because today was our day to win this game. We need to look at ourselves, we were not pressing with the same intensity, we felt comfortable but we need to understand that if we had more bravery we kill the game. But sometimes this happens, you have a better first half than second.

"We believe in our capacity to score goals until the last minute. It's a little frustration, but also pride at the response of the players at the response to second goal of Tottenham.

"This is the tip of the iceberg, we are at the beginning of becoming a strong team, so we have a lot to do."

