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Ruben Amorim rotates AC Milan squad for Europa League trip to RB Salzburg
Pressure on in Austria
Milan step into their Europa League fixture against Salzburg under immediate pressure following a disastrous start to their European campaign. A disappointing 2-0 home defeat against Benfica in their opening match leaves the Italian side desperately searching for points in Austria.
Head coach Amorim faces a delicate balancing act at the Red Bull Arena. The manager must manage squad fatigue and deliver a positive result in Europe while keeping one eye on an upcoming Serie A fixture against Atalanta this weekend.
Despite the necessity for victory, Amorim has chosen to rotate his team significantly. The Portuguese coach has rested several key stars while dealing with a growing injury list, setting up a high-stakes encounter in Salzburg.
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Major selection gambles
The starting XI features notable changes, with young forward Francesco Camarda handed his first start of the season. Support in attack comes from Alphadjo Cisse, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Omari Hutchinson, as experienced names like Luka Modric and Goncalo Ramos are rested.
Fikayo Tomori also makes a dramatic return to the starting line-up for his first appearance of the campaign. The defender had previously been frozen out during the summer transfer window, but Amorim has brought him back into the fold to reinforce the backline. Tactically, Milan are set up to start with a flexible three-man defence comprising Tomori, Koni De Winter, and Strahinja Pavlovic.
Contrasting form and fortunes
In stark contrast to their guests, Salzburg enter the fixture in fine form after a 1-0 victory against Levski Sofia in their opening group game. The target man Haris Tabakovic decided that match, giving the Austrian team ideal momentum.
The hosts remain unbeaten across their five UEFA matches this season, securing four wins and one draw while keeping three consecutive clean sheets. Goalkeeper Christian Zawieschitzky has recovered from an adductor issue to start, leading a team that includes Napoli-owned winger Jesper Lindstrom.
History favours the visiting side, as the two clubs have met four times previously in European competition. Milan hold the upper hand in the head-to-head record with three victories and one draw against the Austrian outfit.
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Starting XI
RB Salzburg (4-2-3-1): Zawieschitzky; Morgalla, Boma, Zabransky, Schmid; Barry, Mazurek; Lindstrom, Kitano, Baidoo; Tabakovic
AC Milan (3-4-2-1): Maignan; Tomori, De Winter, Pavlovic; Hutchinson, Jashari, Rabiot, Bartesaghi; Loftus-Cheek, Cisse; Camarda
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