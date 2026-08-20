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Yosua Arya

'I don't see it' - Roy Keane brutally writes off Man Utd's title chances despite huge transfer

Manchester United
Premier League

Roy Keane insists Manchester United's summer transfer will not turn them into Premier League title contenders. Despite heavy midfield spending on Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, the former captain believes defensive vulnerabilities will continue to hold Michael Carrick's side back.

  • Keane doubts United title credentials

    Keane insisted that United's major squad-strengthening moves this summer would not be enough to turn them into Premier League title contenders. The Red Devils' recruitment team has heavily focused on bolstering their central midfield following Casemiro's departure and a long-term knee injury to Manuel Ugarte.

    United have already signed Santos from Chelsea for £48 million and activated Tielemans' £35m release clause at Aston Villa, while actively closing in on a £65m move for Brighton star Carlos Baleba.

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  • Roy KeaneGetty

    Former captain questions midfield quality

    Speaking on Stick to Football, Keane questioned whether the new additions give United enough quality to push for top honours alongside Kobbie Mainoo, who impressed under Carrick last season. The legendary former captain acknowledged that United now possess good midfield depth, but insisted the squad remains short of the ultimate prize.

    Asked if Baleba's potential arrival leaves United with a good midfield, Keane stated: "I think that’s a good way of putting it, a good midfield. But if you’re on about winning the league, I think it’s short. United’s big problems are still going to be defensively. That midfield and going forward, there is a big goal threat at United, they were very good last year with it, especially when Carrick took over they were a real goal threat."

  • Defensive flaws and Tielemans verdict

    Beyond midfield concerns, Keane highlighted lingering vulnerabilities across United's defensive line as the primary obstacle preventing a title charge.

    "The issue is at the back, the full-backs and the two centre-halves are still a big issue," Keane added. "But on paper, they [the midfield] jump out as really good players. But is there a league-winning midfield there? Probably not. No, I don’t see it."

    Evaluating Tielemans' £35m arrival, Keane commended the club for avoiding massive wages like in past Casemiro deals, but described the Belgian as a limited option.

    "Tielemans is a safety bet for United," Keane stated. "Over the last few years, Casemiro is a good example, players have come in huge money, big wages. Tielemans knows the Premier League, is a good international, having gone to Old Trafford with Vila and had success he will be fine with the expectation. But will he get United to the very top? No."

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  • Michael Carrick Getty

    Carrick aims to complete summer transfer

    United previously invested close to £200m strengthen their attack last summer with Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, who showed plenty of promise under Carrick. Completing the £65m acquisition of Baleba, whom United initially tried to sign a year ago, remains the immediate transfer step for the Old Trafford hierarchy. Carrick must now integrate his new midfield recruits and fix defensive issues if United are to prove Keane wrong and launch a genuine league challenge.

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