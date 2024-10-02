The Rondo, USMNT edition: Who made Mauricio Pochettino's first squad, who's missing, who is must-watch?

GOAL USA writers analyze Pochettino's first squad selection, and what will define success this window

And so it begins. Mauricio Pochettino has announced his first USMNT squad. And on first glance, the new boss hasn't shaken things up much. Most of the familiar faces are here. The injured Gio Reyna is the most notable absentee. But otherwise, this is a squad similar to the those that Gregg Berhalter assembled during his last few windows.

The squad is headlined - no surprise - by Christian Pulisic, with Weston McKennie, Tim Weah and Antonee Robinson all returning to the squad after missing out in September. Former U.S. No. 1 goalkeeper Zack Steffen returns for the first time since 2022, and Gianluca Busio has a chance to make his first appearance since 2023.

But for all of the recognizable names, there remains some debate as to how exactly it will all come together. And there seem to be one or two players that perhaps haven't done enough over the first few weeks of the season to warrant inclusion.

Beyond that, how will this team play? What will be considered a success in this window? Can Pochettino show that he is worth all of the hype? Is it time for hope?

Those questions will continue in the days, weeks, and months to come as the men's national team gears up for the 2026 World Cup. But for now, GOAL US writers react to Pochettino's first squad in a USMNT edition of... The Rondo.