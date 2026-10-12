Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos-backed Inter de Limeira seal Serie B promotion after 35-year absence

Celebrations erupted on the club's official Instagram account the moment promotion was confirmed.

Marking an achievement 35 years in the making, the club posted: "THE LION HAS RISEN! INTER DE LIMEIRA ARE IN THE CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SERIE B! Shout, cry, embrace those who suffered and believed alongside you. Our dream has become reality!

"This achievement belongs to the hard work of every player, every staff member, and every professional at the club. It carries the backing of our partners and the strength of a fanbase that never let the Lion walk alone!

"THIS IS FOR YOU, LIMEIRA! PROMOTION IS OURS!"



