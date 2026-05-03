AFP
Revealed: ‘Prime’ Ronaldinho acknowledged that Lionel Messi was better than him when winning his own Ballon d’Or
Recognising a future icon
Long before Messi amassed a record-breaking eight Ballon d'Or awards and 47 official titles, his immense potential was already blindingly obvious to his senior team-mates at Camp Nou. Lopez, who joined the Catalan giants in 2005, recently recalled how the first-team veterans were immediately struck by the 16-year-old’s ability to dominate much older opponents. Despite his tender age and shy demeanour, the Argentine’s explosive speed and physical resilience convinced the squad that they were witnessing the birth of a footballing phenomenon.
- AFP
The ultimate endorsement
During an interview with the Argentinian programme Olga, Lopez detailed his experiences of watching a young Messi integrate into a star-studded dressing room. He revealed that Ronaldinho, then at the absolute pinnacle of his powers, was the first to admit his junior colleague's superiority.
Lopez said: "I could already see that this kid was 16 years old and he could hold his own against 30-year-olds. He had such strength and speed... We older guys were talking about how he was going to be different.
"Ronnie [Ronaldinho] used to say 'this guy is better than me.' Ronaldinho in his 'prime,' you know what that was? It was the year he won the Ballon d'Or, and he'd say that to me. Those who are different, they can tell."
Beyond the pitch
While Ronaldinho and Messi shared the pitch 80 times for Barcelona, combining for eight goals, Lopez’s own experience playing alongside the maestro was limited to just two appearances during the 2005-06 campaign. Beyond the tactical genius, Lopez fondly remembers a young man who was far more social than his quiet public image suggested. He noted: "Today he's a grown man and a leader to me. But back then he was super young, super shy. But he was very fun to be around."
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A legacy without end
Now 38 and a World Cup winner, Messi continues to defy the typical trajectory of an ageing athlete as he prepares to defend Argentina's global crown. The legendary playmaker aims to retain the trophy at the upcoming 2026 tournament, which kicks off this June across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. As he continues his journey in MLS, the footballing world remains captivated by his ability to maintain elite performance levels while striving to extend his astronomical statistics on the grandest stage of all.