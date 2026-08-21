AFP
Joga Bonito is back! Ronaldinho makes sensational return to Italian football after joining Serie C side Ravenna
A hero's welcome on the Adriatic coast
The iconic smile was back on full display as Ronaldinho arrived at Forli Airport via private jet before being whisked away to a glitzy presentation in Ravenna. Thousands of supporters gathered to catch a glimpse of the 2002 World Cup winner, who famously lit up Serie A during his time with AC Milan. Despite the intermittent rain, around 6,000 fans brandishing flares and flags created a feverish atmosphere to welcome Ronaldinho, proving that the legendary playmaker’s star power has not dimmed despite a decade away from the professional game.
Speaking to the gathered media and fans during the beachside ceremony, the Brazilian expressed his delight at joining the ambitious project led by his friend, club president Ignazio Cipriani. "I'm very happy to be here with my friends, but let's wait and see if things go well with the team," Ronaldinho said. While he is primarily in Italy to support his friend’s vision for the club, the veteran star was quick to remind everyone that his love for the game remains his primary motivation.
- AFP
Will Ronaldinho actually play in Serie C?
The biggest question remains whether the 46-year-old will actually take to the pitch for competitive matches. Ravenna vice-president Ariedo Braida initially insisted that the Brazilian was signed strictly for marketing purposes and would not participate in Serie C fixtures. However, he subsequently walked back those claims, refusing to rule out the possibility of a sensational return to the pitch.
When asked when supporters could expect to see him in action, the former Barcelona maestro remained coy, laughing as he said: "I feel fine. I don't know, it depends on the president and the coach. I don't know." The club has already confirmed that the Brazilian will not feature in the season opener against Reggiana on Monday.
Ravenna president Cipriani, who is part of the famous Cipriani restaurant brand, has big dreams for the partnership. He admitted that he hopes to see the Brazilian score his final career goal in a Ravenna shirt, a sentiment the player himself seems to share. "If that happens, it will be even more beautiful," Ronaldinho replied with a wide smile when discussed the possibility of finding the net once more.
Strategic move for the Giallorossi
Beyond the potential for goals, the signing is a massive statement of intent for a club currently residing in the third tier of Italian football. The presence of a global superstar is designed to boost the club’s profile significantly as they look to climb the pyramid. Cipriani explained that the acquisition was about more than just footballing ability, stating: "This was an operation to bring the whole city closer to the team. To create a fan base with lots of joy and excitement for this new season."
- Getty GOAL
Writing a new story in Italy
For Ronaldinho, this move represents a chance to "dance on the ball again" and add a unique final chapter to a career that has seen him win almost every major trophy available. "New colours, same smile. I can’t wait to be able to dance on the ball again to write a new story together with Ignazio and the whole Cipriani family. Football has always been a source of joy for me, I want to bring the same spirit to Ravenna," the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner previously noted.
As the Serie C season kicks off, all eyes will be on the Bruno Benelli stadium to see if the legend can still produce moments of magic. Whether he serves as a mentor, a marketing icon, or a legitimate attacking threat, his presence alone has put Ravenna on the map. For now, the fans are simply enjoying the fact that one of the greatest to ever play the game has chosen their club for his final act.
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