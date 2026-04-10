'There will be consequences' - How Romelu Lukaku has enraged Napoli by going AWOL in Belgium

The big Belgian hadn't scored in Serie A for eight months, not since effectively sealing last season's Scudetto with a solo strike in a 2-0 win over Cagliari on May 23. Indeed, Lukaku was making just his fourth appearance of the current campaign due to a serious hamstring injury.

Even more importantly, though, this was his first goal since the passing of his father last September, and after initially whipping his shirt off in celebration, Lukaku very deliberately checked his run towards the touchline and raised both his right hand and his head towards the heavens.

"These have been difficult months, personally," a visibly emotional Lukaku admitted afterwards to DAZN. "Football has given me so much, but losing my father the way I did was tough to handle. But I keep going for my children, for my brother, and for Napoli. This club has given me a lot. I was dead before coming here."

Given Lukaku's debt of gratitude towards Napoli - and indeed Antonio Conte - for reviving his career, it's both sad and shocking that the striker is now set to be severely disciplined for refusing to return to the club after the March international break. There's even been talk that he might be frozen out of the first-team squad for the remainder of the season, which would be a devastating blow for a player hoping to, at the very least, get himself match-fit for the World Cup.

So, what exactly is going on with Lukaku and Napoli? Is their relationship broken beyond repair? Or can it be fixed in the coming days and weeks?