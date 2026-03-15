Roma, with the score temporarily at 1-1 in the crucial clash for a Champions League spot against Como, were reduced to 10 men in the second half after Wesley Franca was sent off for a second yellow card. The Brazilian, who had already been booked, stopped Diao’s counter-attack, prompting referee Massa to produce the card, which sparked a furious reaction from Gian Piero Gasperini on the touchline.
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Rome: Gasperini fumes over Wesley’s red card; he hurls his assistant’s notes
WHAT HAPPENED
Already on a yellow card, Wesley was involved in a naive but textbook challenge. In the 65th minute, with Douvikas having just equalised Malen’s first-half penalty, Diao won the 50-50 ball against Rensch and broke through on goal, only for Wesley to bring him down. The contact wasn’t severe, but it was clear in two places – the leg and the shirt – and Massa had no choice but to show Spa a yellow card. The problem was that it was his second, and Wesley was sent off.
GASPERINI THROWS HIS ASSISTANT'S FOLDER ACROSS THE ROOM
Gasperini, who was just about to bring Venturino on, turned towards the bench, visibly angry, and, gesticulating wildly, sent his assistant’s folder – full of papers that were likely the set-piece instructions intended for the former Genoa player about to come on – flying through the air.
ANGER OVER THE EXPENSIVE STRATEGY TOO
Gasperini’s anger, as reported by DAZN, was due not only to the sending-off, but above all to the timing of it, because at that very moment, with the substitution of Venturino, he was about to reshuffle a team that was already struggling. Venturino’s substitution was, in fact, put on hold and altered, with the former Genoa player eventually returning to the bench and not coming on at all.