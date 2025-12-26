Roman Abramovich assembles legal team in Jersey row as former Chelsea owner 'disregards' demands from Sir Keir Starmer

The legal saga centres on Abramovich’s claim that Jersey authorities unlawfully handled data linked to investigations against him. He pursued court action after discovering that government records, including messages and emails referring to him, were missing or deleted. That effort led to a significant ruling in his favour. Advocate David Michael Cadin, master of the Royal Court, declared that the Government of Jersey had breached its obligations, finding that Abramovich’s data protection rights had been violated. Despite this, the broader asset freeze remains in place, and the impasse over the Chelsea funds continues.

Advocate David Michael Cadin, master of the Royal Court, wrote: "I have issued a declaration that the GOJ [Government of Jersey] defendants are in breach of their obligations."

The UK Government maintains that the Jersey proceedings should not prevent the Ukraine funds from being released. A licence has already been issued permitting the money to be spent on humanitarian causes and ministers insist Abramovich has no legal justification for delaying.

Complicating matters, however, are financial records published by Fordstam, Abramovich’s UK-registered vehicle that received the Chelsea sale proceeds. Those accounts show an outstanding £1.5bn debt to Camberley International Investments, the Jersey-based parent company whose assets were frozen. Abramovich’s camp argues that until the Jersey freeze is resolved, the structure of the funds cannot be untangled. Sources close to the discussions insist that the debt will not ultimately reduce the amount destined for Ukraine. Yet Abramovich’s lawyers have repeatedly refused to engage on the mechanics of release while their Jersey challenge remains unresolved.

