Rodrygo celebrates Real Madrid Napoli 2023-24 Champions League
Ritabrata Banerjee

Rodrygo denies he has any plans to leave Real Madrid despite impending Kylian Mbappe arrival after hinting he could seek transfer

RodrygoReal MadridTransfersLaLiga

Rodrygo refuted rumours related to his move away from Real Madrid due to Kylian Mbappe's arrival at the club.

  • Rodrygo claimed he won't leave Real Madrid
  • Hinted he could move away in an interview
  • Will be in action for Los Blancos in Champions League final
