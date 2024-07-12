GOAL USA evaluates the best performers from Copa America 2024, with stars from Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay making the cut

Copa America 2024 hasn't really been a tournament for virtuosic performances. The games have been gritty and tough, with even the most expressive of teams forced to grind out victories. There have been no real breakout stars, while some of the bigger names never quite hit their stride.

Still, a number of players - and managers - have been influential in their teams' success. Whether it be top goalkeepers for the tournament favorites, or feisty fullbacks for surprise finalists, there are certainly some individuals who have made their mark.

In advance of Sunday's Argentina-Colombia Copa America final in Miami, GOAL US takes a look at 11 of the best performers - and one standout manager - from the 2024 version of the tournament.