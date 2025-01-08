Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Rodrigo Bentancur injury: Huge concern as Tottenham midfielder is stretchered off on oxygen after staying down following awkward fall in Liverpool Carabao Cup clash

R. BentancurTottenhamLiverpoolTottenham vs LiverpoolCarabao Cup

Rodrigo Bentancur was stretchered off with oxygen support after he stayed down following an awkward fall in Tottenham's cup clash with Liverpool.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bentancur jumped to meet a corner
  • Failed to make contact with the ball
  • Lay motionless after falling to the ground
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱