'Either we stop or I won't make it to 32' - Rodri hits out at relentless fixture schedule after latest Man City injury setback

Rodri has delivered a sobering assessment of his future in football, suggesting that the current demands of the global fixture list are pushing players toward a breaking point. The Manchester City star, who has battled significant fitness issues including a previous ACL tear, believes his time at the top is under threat.

The 29-year-old expressed deep concern that the expanding domestic and international calendars are unsustainable for the human body. Having been a cornerstone for both club and country during a period of unprecedented success, the midfielder now fears that the physical toll will result in a premature end to his playing days.