Rodri set for Etihad Stadium return! Newly-crowned Ballon d'Or winner to receive special ovation ahead of Man City's Premier League meeting with Tottenham as ACL injury recovery continues

Newly-crowned Ballon d'Or winner Rodri will receive a special ovation at the Etihad Stadium ahead of Manchester City's clash with Tottenham.

  • Rodri beat Vinicus Jr to Ballon d'Or
  • Will present the Golden Ball to Etihad Stadium
  • Midfielder out for season with ACL injury
