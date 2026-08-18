Revealed: Pep Guardiola played secret role in convincing Rodri to reject Real Madrid for Barcelona transfer

Rodri has arrived in Catalonia to finalise a major move to Barcelona this summer after rejecting interest from Real Madrid. The midfielder was named the best player at the 2026 World Cup and remains among the frontrunners for this year's Ballon d'Or. Despite recent physical issues, the Spain star attracted interest from several top European clubs following his outstanding international performances.

A move to the Santiago Bernabeu appeared close, but the midfielder ultimately opted for the Catalan giants. A crucial conversation with Guardiola proved decisive in changing Rodri's mind. The former City boss persuaded him that his style of play was far better suited to Barcelona.