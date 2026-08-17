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Atletico Madrid and Villarreal set for multi-million windfall as Barcelona close in on Manchester City star Rodri
Barca agree mega-deal for Rodri
Barcelona and City have successfully reached an agreement in principle for the blockbuster transfer of Spain international Rodri. The 30-year-old midfielder is set to join the Catalan giants in a massive summer deal. The overall package is reported to be worth an initial €65 million (£55m) in a fixed fee, alongside a further €10m (£8.5m) in performance-related add-ons.
However, the Cityzens are not the only club benefiting financially from the imminent move. Atletico and Villarreal are also set to receive a healthy payout due to FIFA's solidarity mechanism rules, as per Mundo Deportivo.
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Atletico secure solidarity payout
The global solidarity mechanism dictates that 5% of any international transfer fee must be distributed among the various clubs that helped train a player between the ages of 12 and 23. Atletico, where Rodri spent seven crucial years developing in their academy before departing at 17, are guaranteed at least €1.6m (£1.3m) from the initial fixed fee alone. That figure could comfortably rise to a cool €2m (£1.7m) if all the contractual variables are successfully met by the player. Rayo Majadahonda, the midfielder's first youth club, will miss out entirely on a payday as he left their setup at the age of 11.
Villarreal claim piece of the pie
Villarreal will also claim a significant portion of the FIFA solidarity payments. The Yellow Submarine housed the talented midfielder for five pivotal seasons, including two in their youth ranks and three in the first team. Rodri previously transferred from Villarreal back to Atletico in 2018, before departing for City in a highly lucrative switch just a single year later.
Now, as the Spanish international prepares to head to Catalonia, his former employers are rubbing their hands together at the prospect of an entirely unexpected cash injection.
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Awaiting official transfer announcement
The final intricate details of Rodri's blockbuster move to the Camp Nou are currently being ironed out behind the scenes, with an official club announcement expected shortly. Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick will be incredibly eager to integrate the experienced midfielder into his starting plans ahead of a highly demanding domestic and European campaign.
Meanwhile, both Atletico and Villarreal will eagerly await their respective payouts. The additional funds will provide a welcome boost as they look to conclude their own summer transfer business before the window finally slams shut.
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