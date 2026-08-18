Rodri makes cheeky shirt number request to new Barcelona team-mate as Man City star touches down for £65m transfer

Barcelona have reached a massive agreement to sign star midfielder Rodri from Man City on a four-year contract. The deal, worth approximately £65 million, represents a significant coup for Hansi Flick’s side as they look to re-establish themselves at the top of European football. Despite interest from rivals Real Madrid, the Spain international remained committed to the move to the Camp Nou throughout negotiations.

The Madrid-born midfielder landed at El Prat’s private flight terminal accompanied by his family and spoke briefly about his excitement regarding the move. Addressing the media upon his arrival, the midfielder said: "Very happy to arrive. These have been intense days, but I’m happy everything has been resolved. Playing for Barca is a dream for me. I’m really looking forward to meeting my teammates, many of whom I already know from the national team. Now it’s time to work and give my best."