Robinho Jr demanding public Neymar apology after Santos training fight

The incident occurred during a session for players who did not feature in the 1-1 Serie A draw against Palmeiras on Saturday. Neymar reportedly reacted aggressively after being dribbled past by the 18-year-old, leading the veteran attacker to trip his team-mate in frustration. Team-mates were forced to intervene as the pair engaged in a heated argument, which has now led to a formal notification being sent to the club's management.