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Roberto Martinez holds shock talks to become Netherlands manager as the KNVB is ready to break a five-decade tradition
KNVB targets Martinez in historic move
The KNVB's technical director, Nigel de Jong, has held face-to-face talks with the 53-year-old Spanish tactician in Malaga, according to De Telegraaf. This move represents a significant departure from the traditional selection process, as the federation desperately searches for a worthy successor to Koeman after several high-profile domestic candidates were ruled out of the running for the vacant position.
The pursuit of Martinez comes after the KNVB faced repeated setbacks in their attempts to secure a top-tier Dutch coach. Established names like Peter Bosz, Arne Slot, and Erik ten Hag have all withdrawn from consideration for various professional reasons.
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Breaking a 48-year Dutch tradition
If Martinez were to be appointed, it would mark a historic shift in the KNVB's recruitment policy that has lasted for nearly half a century. The Netherlands have not employed a non-Dutch manager since the tenure of the Austrian Ernst Happel, who famously led the Oranje to the World Cup final in 1978. Since that time, the most prestigious coaching post in Dutch sport has been exclusively occupied by local managers.
Despite his Spanish roots, Martinez is viewed by some within the KNVB as a natural fit due to his close ties to the foundations of Dutch football theory. He is known to be a close personal friend of Jordi Cruijff and has long been identified as a staunch supporter of the footballing philosophy pioneered by Johan Cruijff.
Arne Slot explains rejection of national team
Meanwhie, Slot was in negotiations to take over the national team of his homeland but withdrew from the race. Some reports suggested Slot had turned down the opportunity because of potential salary and contract length, but the 47-year-old has released a statement revealing the true reason for his decision.
"Over the past few weeks, and particularly the past few days, various reports have appeared regarding the vacancy at the Dutch national team, suggesting that I had withdrawn from the process after lengthy negotiations, including regarding salary and contract duration. That speculation is incorrect. We simply never reached that stage of the talks. At this stage of my career, I prefer to see myself on the training pitch with my players every day. Something that is simply not possible in the same way with a national team."
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KNVB explores all options including Reiziger
While the focus has shifted toward Martinez, the KNVB has also explored internal options within their own youth structures. Nigel de Jong and Clarence Seedorf, alongside director of professional football Marianne van Leeuwen, held an exploratory meeting with Michael Reiziger at the Okura Hotel in Amsterdam. This meeting took place shortly before the Johan Cruijff Schaal match between PSV and AZ. However, reports suggest that no follow-up discussions have taken place with the current Jong Oranje coach.
The search has not been without controversy, particularly regarding the omission of Louis van Gaal from the process. While the fans have called for the return of Van Gaal, the KNVB has reportedly not made contact with the 75-year-old regarding a fourth stint in charge.
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