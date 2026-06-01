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‘He will fight for it’ - Roberto Martinez backs Cristiano Ronaldo for 2030 World Cup bid as 41-year-old GOAT still has ‘hunger’ to succeed
The secret to Ronaldo's longevity
Martinez believes that the internal drive of the iconic forward is what separates him from every other player in world football. While many focus on his physical conditioning, the former Belgium boss insists it is the Al-Nassr man's psychology that will allow him to keep defying the aging process. Martinez suggests that Ronaldo's desire to improve never fades, regardless of the trophies he has already collected throughout his storied career.
Speaking to El Larguero, Martinez said: "We've come to a conclusion: I believe Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't play to win a specific title, either collectively or individually. His secret isn't what he eats, it's his hunger. Whatever he wins, the next day he has the same hunger to improve. I think having that objective allows for longevity. I've worked with many, many players who, the day after winning a UEFA Champions League or a Ballon d'Or, don't have the same hunger."
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Chasing the 2030 World Cup dream
With Portugal set to co-host the 2030 World Cup alongside Spain and Morocco, the prospect of Ronaldo leading the line at the age of 45 has become a major talking point. While FPF president Pedro Proenca suggested biological factors might make such an appearance difficult, Martinez is far more optimistic about his captain's chances of making history.
When asked about the 2030 showpiece, Martinez was clear that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will do everything in his power to be there. "He will fight for it. I think no one should doubt that, at least he has earned that right," the coach stated. "Don't think that this isn't a topic of discussion and conversation within the coaching staff, because we would love to be able to pass on Cristiano Ronaldo's example to all young footballers in Portugal."
The Real Madrid question
Ronaldo isn't the only one making headlines regarding his future, as Martinez himself had to field questions about his next move. With his contract as Portugal manager set to expire after the next World Cup, the coach was quizzed on whether he would be interested in taking the hot seat at Real Madrid. Current election candidates for the Spanish giants have hinted at talks with an active Spanish coach, putting Martinez firmly in the frame.
When asked if he should keep his phone on for a call from the Bernabeu, Martinez offered a witty response to sidestep the speculation. After a brief silence, he joked: "There is no network in Portugal."
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Ronaldo's previous retirement hints
The debate over Ronaldo's future is further complicated by his own previous statements regarding the timeline for his retirement. Back in November 2025, the striker seemed certain that the 2026 tournament would be his final bow on the world stage. At the time, he admitted: "My last World Cup? Yes, for sure. I'll be 41 and I think that will be the time, although I don't know... As I said, I'm enjoying this moment."
However, the lure of playing a World Cup in his home country in 2030 appears to have shifted the goalposts. With Martinez's public backing and Ronaldo's continued ability to find the back of the net in Saudi Arabia, the "last dance" might be postponed for a few more years. For now, the focus remains on the current cycle, but the shadow of 2030 looms large over the legendary number seven's plans.