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'We're not safe' - Roberto De Zerbi warns Tottenham they still 'have to fight' for Premier League survival ahead of Chelsea clash
Survival far from guaranteed for Spurs
Tottenham head into Tuesday's crucial trip to Chelsea needing arguably just one more point to mathematically secure their top-flight status. Following West Ham's defeat to Newcastle on Sunday, Spurs sit two points clear of the Hammers with a superior goal difference and a game in hand, but De Zerbi is refusing to let complacency creep into his dressing room. Dismissing any talk of Tottenham being relaxed and already planning for the summer, the Spurs boss was adamant that the focus must remain entirely on the pitch
De Zerbi highlighted the urgency of the situation, stating: "We can’t forget one month ago what the situation was. We are not safe yet. It is not correct if I answer you now; before answering your question, we have to [secure] a point in the Premier League... we have to fight and play very well. We have to keep focused on the game, and then we can answer and hold a big press conference."
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The goalkeeper dilemma at Stamford Bridge
One of the biggest decisions facing De Zerbi ahead of the Stamford Bridge clash is who will start between the posts. Regular number one Guglielmo Vicario is back in the frame after recovering from hernia surgery, but young Czech goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky has impressed significantly during his absence, creating a genuine selection headache for the manager.
Addressing the competition for the gloves, De Zerbi remained coy on his final choice. "Viciario is available to play. I'll decide tomorrow," he added. "No, it’s not difficult. It’s easy. Yes, Vicario is number one, but we have to consider the physical condition, the momentum, everything, but I have a big relationship with Antonin Kinsky and Vicario as well, and there will not be any problem."
Maddison return and injury updates
Spurs will be without Dominic Solanke due to a hamstring injury, but there is better news regarding James Maddison. The playmaker recently made his first competitive appearance in over a year, and, despite a minor fitness scare earlier this week, he is expected to be part of the matchday squad to face the Blues.
De Zerbi provided an update on Maddison's condition, noting, "At the beginning of this week, he didn’t work for a small problem, but yesterday and today, James is working very well. Now he’s not ready to play 90 minutes. I want to speak with him tomorrow morning and to take the best decision we can."
The manager also took a moment to praise captain Cristian Romero, who is nearing a return: "Cristian Romero is a big player. He is an amazing guy because he has been a great captain in my time even though he didn’t play."
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The challenge of the Bridge
History is not on Tottenham's side this week, as the club has managed just one victory in its last 35 league visits to Chelsea. The atmosphere and the quality of the opposition make it one of the toughest assignments in the calendar, a fact that De Zerbi was quick to acknowledge during his pre-match press duties.
"Stamford Bridge is difficult. Tough stadium because the players of Chelsea in the last 30 to 25 seasons have been fantastic. But tomorrow is a new game," the Italian commented.