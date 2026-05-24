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Roberto De Zerbi insists he'll stay at Tottenham even if they are relegated from Premier League
De Zerbi commits to long-term Spurs project
Despite the looming threat of a catastrophic drop into the second tier, De Zerbi has moved to quieten any speculation regarding his immediate departure from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The former Brighton boss signed a substantial five-year deal when he replaced interim coach Igor Tudor, and he is determined to see it through regardless of the league table.
Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Italian was asked if he would stick around should the unthinkable happen. He remained defiant, stating: “Yes, I confirm everything. For me, it’s still an honour to be a coach for Tottenham, even if on Sunday we play for the relegation fight, it’s not a problem. I consider football something more than the table, than the level of the game.”
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Survival mission reaches boiling point
The situation in N17 is precarious as the season reaches its climax. Spurs sit just two points above the relegation zone, knowing that only a victory over Everton will guarantee their safety. Should they stumble, West Ham are waiting in the wings to capitalise and leapfrog them into 17th place, potentially ending Tottenham’s long stay in the top flight.
De Zerbi maintains that he is not surprised by the difficulty of the task, given the state of the club when he arrived in late March. “I didn't come here in midtable,” he explained. “The situation was this, more games but not too different a situation. If I came it was because I thought there are the right conditions, the right qualities and players to achieve the target.”
De Zerbi looks beyond the league table
The Italian’s philosophy suggests a deep-rooted connection to the project rather than the prestige of the division. By stating that football is “more than the table,” he has aligned himself with the supporters who are desperate for stability after a chaotic period. It is a bold stance for a coach whose stock remains high in the European market.
Whether he is managing in the Premier League or preparing for a Championship campaign, De Zerbi is adamant that West Ham’s results or the final standings will not change his mind. “Upon signing a five-year deal, I insisted I would be at the club ‘no matter what’ next season,” he reiterated.
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Focusing on the Everton decider
As Spurs prepare to host Everton, the Italian is demanding total focus, remarkably claiming that this survival scrap carries more pressure than a major European final. Having won the Europa League in Bilbao just a year ago, the contrast in circumstances at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is stark.
"It’s easier to play the final of Europa League than to play Tottenham vs Everton, 100 per cent. As a pressure it’s totally different, but if we win this game there is another pride, another emotion, another feeling," De Zerbi concluded.