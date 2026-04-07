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Roberto De Zerbi may not be 'right man' for Spurs with Teddy Sheringham fears 'Latin temperament' could prove his downfall in relegation scrap
Temperament could be a tipping point
The Italian boss was recently appointed as Igor Tudor's replacement, tasked with pulling the north London side away from the Premier League relegation in the final weeks of the season.
Tottenham’s decision to turn to De Zerbi has divided opinion, with club legend Sheringham questioning if the Italian's abrasive nature is what the club needs right now.
Speaking to BestBettingSites, the former England international highlighted the manager's explosive personality as a potential hurdle in the locker room.
"I like him, first of all. I like him as a manager, if I’m perfectly honest," Sheringham stated. "I don’t know whether he’s the right fit for Tottenham. He’s very outspoken, very Latin temperament, quite narky at times. Says how he feels, says what he demands from people. I don’t know whether that’s the right sort of person in charge in the long run, but I’m excited by what he gives you."
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Tactical genius or risky gamble?
Despite his concerns over De Zerbi’s personality, Sheringham remains a fan of the tactical innovation that saw the coach earn plaudits during his time at Brighton. He recalls specifically how the Italian dismantled top-tier opposition with a fearless approach that could breathe life back into a struggling Spurs squad if the players buy into his philosophy quickly enough.
"Pep Guardiola spoke very highly of him a couple of years ago," Sheringham added. "I remember him going to Arsenal with Brighton and taking them on - playing one against one all over the park and pressing everybody in midfield. It was like, wow, I like that. And it worked on the day. So he’s obviously a coach who knows what he wants and knows how to get it. I’m game to go along for the ride with him."
Still hurting over Postecoglou exit
The turmoil at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium follows a period of perceived stability under Ange Postecoglou, whose sacking in the wake of their Europa League success last summer continues to baffle Sheringham. The former striker believes the Australian was unfairly treated after delivering silverware, suggesting that the subsequent appointments of Frank and Tudor failed to provide the clear leadership the squad required to perform.
"Under Ange, it did - and I still feel aggrieved for him. He came to the club, said he was going to win something, and he won something. Then at the end of the season he’s out of a job," Sheringham explained. "He must have been sitting there thinking, what the hell happened? I told them I’d win something in two years, I won something for the first time in God knows how long, and I’ve got the sack. I didn’t care whether he finished 9th or 17th. When you win something, that’s what matters."
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What's next for Tottenham?
Tottenham travel to Sunderland for a tough match at the Stadium of Light next Sunday, seeking a win that would improve their position in the Premier League table and escape the relegation nightmare. They currently sit in 17th place with 30 points, just one point ahead of West Ham, who are threatened with dropping down to the Championship.