Roberto De Zerbi claims Mason Greenwood has become 'a bit more human' at Marseille after going through 'difficult times'
Golden Boot winner: Greenwood has starred in France
De Zerbi has challenged Greenwood on a regular basis since joining forces in 2024. Marseille completed a £27 million ($37m) transfer that summer after seeing a one-cap England international forced towards the exits at Old Trafford.
The 24-year-old registered 22 goals in his debut campaign and has already matched that return this term, while also recording eight assists. He has once again been the standout performer for Ligue 1 giants - who have been gracing the Champions League this season.
De Zerbi praises maturing Greenwood
De Zerbi has helped to push Greenwood towards fulfilling his potential, with the former Brighton boss saying of a maturing talent: “We always need a Greenwood like the one we've seen in the last few matches. He's a world-class Greenwood. Because in addition to what his mother and father taught him, he's becoming a complete player. He too has gone through difficult times, he didn't leave, and he stayed here. He understood that we were telling him things for his own good and for the good of OM.”
De Zerbi added: “I hope he continues like this. I'm constantly reminding him that he has to keep going like this and that it's primarily for his own good. Because I also see him as a bit more human. He smiles sometimes, he talks a bit more. He's less withdrawn than before. And that's a positive thing. Now everyone can really appreciate Greenwood even more than before.”
Marseille president sought transfer advice from his mother
Marseille president Pablo Longoria has revealed that he sought the advice of his mother before completing a controversial transfer for Greenwood, with the decision taken to focus on what he can offer as a football player.
Longoria told The Telegraph: “In that case, having done due diligence and having all the information – and this is the first time I speak about this – with all the information I called my mother. And I said ‘what do you think, knowing all the situation?’ And my mother, who used to work in the prison system in Spain, having a very innovative prison system model in Spain – she was recognised with the medal of the state – so I ask her, having all this information, ‘what would you do in my position?’ And she said to me ‘do it’. With all the information.”
World Cup winner impressed by Greenwood at Marseille
Ex-Marseille star Frank Lebouef, who spent plenty of time in the Premier League with Chelsea during his playing career, is another of those that would prefer to focus on Greenwood’s sporting ability.
The 1998 World Cup winner told GOAL recently when asked for his assessment of Greenwood: “I am very impressed. He went against all the odds, because of his private life and some people didn’t want him blah, blah, blah. I’m not going to focus on that, I’m going to talk about the football player.
“Almost 35 years ago, another English guy came to Marseille and he was so red after one month of the sun that people said ‘he cannot settle down properly’. It was Chris Waddle. He became a legend, an icon of Marseille, and still is - even his haircut was copied! Mason is doing that job - low profile, working hard for the team, scoring goals, being crucial.
“I’m very impressed with his football, very pleased that after all the problems he had with Manchester United and his private life that he is capable of doing what he does. Football-wise, I have nothing to complain about.
“I’m very pleased to see another English guy in the south of France, enjoying his time in Marseille, because I can tell you that it is anything but easy in Marseille to settle down. The fans are demanding a lot, it’s Latin pressure, it’s different football, and what Mason is doing, I’m very happy and pleased for him.”
Marseille have slipped to fourth in the Ligue 1 table, 10 points adrift of leaders Lens, and will be back in action on Sunday when taking in a clash with arch-rivals and defending French champions Paris Saint-Germain.
