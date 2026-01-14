Roberto De Zerbi's Man Utd dream remains alive as club hierarchy still 'admire' Marseille boss following 2024 talks

Marseille are third in Ligue 1 at present, behind leaders Lens and reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain. His contract runs until 2027, but he is far from the only candidate. United could also turn to potentially cheaper options, with Oliver Glasner, Marco Silva, and Andoni Iraola - of Crystal Palace, Fulham, and Bournemouth respectively - all likely to leave their present employers, and the World Cup is also likely to throw up new candidates. Thomas Tuchel may well leave the England post, as could the USMNT's Mauricio Pochettino and Brazil's Carlo Ancelotti.

De Zerbi has said that he will stay at Marseille until sporting director Medhi Benatia leaves, telling reporters: "Benatia loves Marseille, perhaps even more than I do, since he was born and raised here. He's the one who brought me here. I'm a loyal and honest person. The day Benatia leaves, I'll leave too. I don't think he was referring to whether he was going to leave or not; that's something you'd have to ask him personally. I got here thanks to Medhi and Pablo [Longoria, Marseille president]. If one of those two is no longer here, given that they're the ones who brought me here… The day Benatia leaves, I'll leave too. Not because I can't work without him, because I've already done it. But to be fair, I don't think he was referring to leaving at the end of this season; he didn't mention it to me. But you'd have to ask him directly."

