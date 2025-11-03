Roberto De Zerbi explains why Mason Greenwood was dropped for Marseille's Ligue 1 clash with Auxerre

Marseille managed to beat their opponents 1-0 on Saturday, despite a player from both sides being sent off. Greenwood, who has starred for the Ligue 1 outfit since crossing the channel from England, had an unfamiliar feeling of warming the bench for the match. But De Zerbi claims it was just player management, and that he felt the forward was tired and needed a rest.

Speaking ahead of this week's European action, the Italian head coach said: "I never pick a team with the next match in mind. Atalanta isn't more important than Auxerre. Now, I can think about the match against Atalanta and then I'll think about the one against Brest.

"I felt Greenwood and Paixao were tired and less sharp. Not physically, but less sharp than usual, and less brilliant. That's why I preferred to start Aubameyang and Vaz up front. They should be ready. The Champions League is important, and I'd like to be able to prepare for this match with more options in terms of players."