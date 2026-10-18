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Roberto De Zerbi confirms massive Dejan Kulusevski injury boost for Tottenham but reveals fresh double blow
Kulusevski ready for emotional return
De Zerbi has confirmed that Kulusevski is finally set to return to the squad for Monday’s clash against Coventry. The Swedish international has endured a grueling period on the sidelines, having not featured in a competitive fixture for nearly 18 months due to a complex kneecap issue. After successfully navigating an 11-a-side training exercise during the international break, the winger is now ready to take his place among the substitutes.
The Italian manager could not hide his delight at the prospect of welcoming back such a key figure to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Speaking to the media ahead of the match, De Zerbi emphasized the psychological lift this provides the entire club. “Yes, the medical staff have given the ok. It's probably the greatest news since the Everton game," De Zerbi said. Discussing the emotional weight of the comeback, the manager added: “He has suffered too much. I told him yesterday and he had a big smile on his face.”
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Fresh injury concerns for Savio
While the news regarding Kulusevski is overwhelmingly positive, the North London side has been hit by a significant blow involving summer signing Savio. The Brazilian winger, who has shown flashes of brilliance since his arrival, is set for a spell in the treatment room after picking up a muscular injury during the mid-season break. The timing is particularly frustrating for De Zerbi, who had hoped to have a full complement of attacking players available.
The injury occurred just as the squad was preparing for their training camp in Marbella, leaving the coaching staff to rethink their tactical approach for the upcoming weeks. "No Savio, unfortunately Savio on Tuesday before leaving for Marbella felt a muscular problem and we have lost him for some weeks," De Zerbi stated.
Bergvall and Porro sidelined
The injury woes do not stop with Savio, as teenage sensation Lucas Bergvall is also facing a stint on the sidelines. The youngster apparently picked up a knock during the recent draw at Old Trafford against Manchester United. Despite showing bravery to continue after an early scare, the medical staff have determined that a period of rest is necessary to ensure the midfielder does not aggravate the condition further.
"And Lucas Bergvall because he had a problem in Manchester early on in the first chance he created for Dominic Solanke. He felt pain in his knee but felt fine and on Sunday he came to the training ground and he'll be out for two weeks,” the Spurs boss explained.
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Defensive depth remains a worry
Adding to the selection headache is the continued absence of Spanish full-back Pedro Porro. The defender has been struggling with a hamstring injury, and while there were hopes he might be ready for the Monday night kick-off, the game has ultimately come too soon. His absence means Tottenham will likely have to rely on secondary options at right-back against the newly-promoted side, further testing the squad's overall depth. With three key players ruled out and one only just returning to the bench, De Zerbi faces a balancing act to ensure his team maintains their momentum in the Premier League.
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