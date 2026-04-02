Roberto De Zerbi apologises for comments about Mason Greenwood after Tottenham fan backlash

De Zerbi was keen to stress that his previous remarks were not intended to minimise serious social issues. "I have never wanted to downplay the issue of violence against women, or violence against anyone more broadly," the former Brighton manager explained. "In my life, I’ve always stood up for those who are more vulnerable, more fragile. I’ve consistently fought and taken a stand to be on the side of those who are most at risk.

"Those of you who know me well will know that I’m not the kind of person who makes compromises to win more games or to win an extra title. I’m sorry if I offended anyone’s feeling with this subject matter. I have a daughter and I’m very sensitive to these things, and I always have been. I hope that over time people will get to know me better and will understand that at that moment I didn’t mean to take a stance."