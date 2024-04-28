Robert Lewandowski 'wouldn't act offended' if handed belated Ballon d'Or four years on from Covid cancellation - but Barcelona star insists 2021 prize 'belongs to Lionel Messi' Robert LewandowskiLionel MessiBarcelonaLaLigaBayern Munich

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski believes he deserved to win the Ballon d'Or in 2020 and would accept the prize belatedly.