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Robert Lewandowski rejected €200m Saudi Arabia transfer offer while at Barcelona, claims MLS star's agent
The €200m Saudi snub revealed
In a revealing interview, super-agent Pini Zahavi has pulled back the curtain on the extraordinary finances Lewandowski turned away during his final year at the Camp Nou. The Polish icon, who recently completed a move to the Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire, was presented with the opportunity to become one of the best-paid athletes on the planet.
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Why Lewandowski said no
Speaking to the Polish outlet SportoweFakty, Zahavi explained the mid-season proposal that was put in front of the legendary marksman. "Robert had a two-year offer on the table worth 100 million euros per season," the agent revealed. When pressed on why Lewandowski rejected it, Zahavi simply replied: "Because he wanted to play for FC Barcelona."
Interestingly, Zahavi admitted that the Middle East was actually the striker's preferred destination if he were to leave Catalonia, primarily due to logistical reasons that would keep him closer to his homeland. "It's true, Robert wanted to play in Saudi Arabia," he added. "Mainly because of the convenience of living there: the small time difference between Riyadh and Warsaw, and the shorter distance to Poland compared to the United States. We also knew that a lot of money awaited us."
However, Lewandowski had no intention of abandoning Barcelona in the middle of the season. Zahavi then had to warn the former Bayern Munich star that the offer likely wouldn't be waiting for him come summer. He added: "The Saudis have changed their approach to spending... The war also complicated the situation. So I was honest with Robert and finally told him: 'I have to be honest with you. I know everyone there, I know the market, and the situation is going to be difficult.'"
Changes in sporting direction
Despite the player's wish to stay, the sporting hierarchy could not promise the regular minutes the Polish forward demanded.
Elaborating on why Lewandowski eventually left Barca, Zahavi said: "Joan Laporta wanted Robert to stay. But Laporta doesn't meddle in the work of the coaches. Deco and Hansi Flick are the ones who decide the squad. And they couldn't guarantee Robert a place in the starting eleven, which was more important for him than even money. You know him, he always wants to play, to be a key piece in the team... so at a certain point we started to consider other options."
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A new life with Chicago Fire
Ultimately, the lack of a guaranteed starting spot proved to be the dealbreaker for Lewandowski, who still feels he has plenty to offer at the highest level. However, his move stateside has already hit an unexpected hurdle, with hazardous environmental conditions forcing a delay to his MLS debut and a reunion with former Bayern Munich team-mate Thomas Muller.
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