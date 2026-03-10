AFP
Robert Lewandowski 'not even 50% sure' on his next move as Barcelona striker admits he 'doesn't know' if he wants Camp Nou stay
Lewandowski addresses Camp Nou exit talks
As the 2025-2026 season approaches its climax, Lewandowski continues to be a focal point of Barcelona’s frontline. The veteran striker has made 33 appearances across all competitions so far this term, netting 14 goals and providing one assist. With his current contract at the Blaugrana set to expire at the end of this season, speculation regarding his next move is intensifying. Despite the looming deadline, the Polish captain is maintaining a remarkably patient and calculated approach to his professional future.
Asked by The Athleticwhere if he wants to stay at Barcelona, he said: “I don’t know. Because I have to feel it. For now, I cannot tell you nothing (about what I will decide), because I’m not even 50 per cent sure which way I want to go. It’s not for this moment.
"With my experience and the age I am, I don’t have to decide now. I don’t have the feeling of which way I should decide. Maybe in three months is probably when I have to decide. But still, I don’t have any stress. I have to feel it. I have to start to feel it, then it will be easier for me when we talk about my future."
Flick's tactical shift impacts veteran star
The 37-year-old has seen his playing time reduced under Hansi Flick this season, often finding himself behind Ferran Torres in the pecking order. While he netted 42 goals last term, his output has cooled significantly during the current campaign. This tactical shift has prompted questions about whether the legendary forward still fits into the long-term vision of a club that is reportedly scouring the market for a new world-class number nine to lead the line in 2026.
Interest from MLS and European giants
Despite the uncertainty in Catalonia, Lewandowski remains a wanted man across the globe. Heavyweights such as AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are reportedly monitoring the situation, while lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia and North America remain on the table. Reports suggest that several clubs are eager to secure his services if he chooses to bring his decorated European career to a close, with the striker admitting that at this stage of his life, his decision-making process is entirely different than in his younger years.
"I only decide the way I want to go if I feel it. For now, I don’t know, and I don’t think about this," he added. "Being at Barca over the past few years has allowed me to see how much dedication and work goes on behind the scenes to move the club forward. There is a strong sense of ambition and belief in the future, and that creates a lot of motivation for everyone inside the team. "
Financial hurdles for Barca's recruitment
Barcelona’s desire to replace Lewandowski may be complicated by their ongoing financial constraints. The club has been linked with big-money moves for players like Julian Alvarez, but Atletico Madrid’s €150 million valuation makes such a deal look nearly impossible.
With other targets like Dusan Vlahovic leaning towards staying at their current clubs, Lewandowski could yet find a path to stay, especially as he is reportedly willing to accept a salary reduction to help the club’s books.
For now, the striker is focused on short-term goals, aiming to hit the back of the net 10 more times before the season concludes to prove he still has the elite instincts required for top-level football. As Barca prepare for a crucial Champions League tie against Newcastle and a domestic title race, both the player and the club are braced for a definitive conversation regarding the 2026-27 season.
