Robert Lewandowski to miss El Clasico! Barcelona's fears are confirmed as star striker suffers lengthy injury to keep him out of Copa del Rey final with Real Madrid

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski is set to be out injured for around three weeks and will miss the Blaugrana's Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid.

Barcelona confirm injury to the semitendinosus muscle

Will miss three weeks of action including El Clasico final