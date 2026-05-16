Robert Lewandowski urged to join Man Utd after Barcelona exit as Rio Ferdinand makes social media plea

Ferdinand has taken to social media to signal his desire for his former club to sign Lewandowski on a free transfer. With the Polish international set to hit the market as a free agent, Ferdinand believes the 37-year-old represents a unique opportunity for Michael Carrick to bolster his attacking ranks with elite-level winning experience.

Writing on X, Ferdinand was emphatic about the impact the former Bayern Munich star could have on the current squad, particularly regarding the development of the club's young forward Benjamin Sesko. "What a guy, what a player!" said Ferdinand. "Experienced option next season in UCL & help with development of Sesko?"







