Robert Lewandowski reveals why he gave up eating chocolate & credits wife Anna for key role she's played in Barcelona star's incredible career

While the striker’s own dedication is unquestionable, he credits his wife, Anna, for the remarkable durability that sees him competing at the highest level while contemporaries head for retirement. A former world-level karate medalist turned renowned nutritionist, Anna has been fundamental in fine-tuning his physical and mental state from day one.

"I thought I knew a lot about nutrition and a healthy lifestyle," Lewandowski reflected. “She is my first psychologist: after a good game or a bad game, she is the first person I talk to, about not only the football, but about my mind. What I’m thinking, what I’m feeling. It’s important that I can speak to someone like this. She knows me a lot, and she can tell me what I can do, not only in a football situation, but also with my team-mates or coaches. Even though she doesn’t shoot, she’s still a part of me.” When asked if he would still be dominating at the elite level at age 37 had he been married to someone else, the Barcelona star was remarkably candid about her impact. "I don’t know, but she helps me a lot! Especially at the beginning of my career, because she helped me see the difference when I was doing this thing, or not doing it. Maybe without her help, I couldn’t reach the level I am."