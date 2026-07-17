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Robert Lewandowski denied MLS debut against Thomas Muller's Vancouver Whitecaps as Chicago Fire clash postponed
Debut delayed by wildfire smoke
The marquee MLS clash between Fire and Whitecaps at Soldier Field has been officially postponed until October 6 due to poor air quality in Chicago. Smoke from Canadian wildfires caused the city's air quality index to reach very unhealthy and hazardous levels. Consequently, local authorities immediately closed all public beaches and pools, while the park district cancelled all outdoor activities to ensure public safety.
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Club president prioritises safety first
The home club's hierarchy expressed deep regret over the cancellation of a fixture that was slated to be the 37-year-old striker's first professional game outside of Europe.
"We share our fans’ disappointment, especially given the excitement surrounding our first match back following the FIFA World Cup break and the anticipation of welcoming more than 40,000 fans to Soldier Field," said Fire’s president of business operations, Dave Baldwin.
He added: "Tonight was expected to be a special evening at Soldier Field. While we know this decision is disappointing, health and safety must come first. We appreciate our fans’ understanding and look forward to welcoming them back soon."
League misses global spotlight
The postponement disrupts the commercial momentum of MLS, which deliberately arranged marquee fixtures between the World Cup semi-finals and final to draw global football attention to North America. The match was heavily anticipated, as it would have seen Lewandowski face his former Bayern Munich team-mate Thomas Muller for the 23rd time as an opponent.
Furthermore, the delay ruined a planned Berhalter family reunion, which was set to pit Fire head coach Gregg Berhalter against his son, Whitecaps midfielder and MLS All-Star Sebastian Berhalter.
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Gruelling schedule adjustments await
The rearranged October fixture is bound to complicate fitness management for both squads during the intense run-in toward the domestic league play-offs. Whitecaps must maintain their tactical consistency to protect their standing as the top team in the Western Conference this season.
Meanwhile, the Fire coaching staff must immediately shift focus and manage Lewandowski's physical conditioning to ensure he remains ready for his delayed debut in their upcoming match.
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