Rob McElhenney rolls out the red carpet for Wrexham as Red Dragons officially kick off North American tour with glitzy launch party in Beverly Hills
Wrexham were welcomed back to the United States in style as the club's co-owner put on a fancy party for the men's and women's team this week.
- Wrexham getting ready for pre-season USA & Canada tour
- Co-owner McElhenney threw a big party in Beverly Hills
- Will face Bournemouth, Chelsea & Vancouver Whitecaps