Mitchell Fretton

Rob McElhenney sends four-word message to Channing Tatum and Billie Joe Armstrong after superstar duo join Ryan Reynolds to watch Wrexham's clash with Cambridge

Wrexham vs Cambridge ULeague OneWrexhamCambridge U

Rob McElhenney apologised to guests Channing Tatum and Billy Joe Armstrong after they watched Wrexham draw 2-2 with Cambridge on Saturday.

  • Tatum and Armstrong watched Wrexham vs Cambridge
  • Were guests of Reynolds at SToK Racecourse
  • Given apology by McElhenney after poor result
