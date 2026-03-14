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Rob Mac bizarrely reveals he made video call to David Beckham from inside stadium during Wrexham's FA Cup loss to Chelsea
A Hollywood call from the stands
Wrexham’s journey under Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac has been nothing short of cinematic, but their latest anecdote adds a layer to their recent FA Cup heartbreak. During an appearance on Sky Sports, the duo looked back at their fifth-round exit against Premier League giants Chelsea, revealing a high-profile virtual guest.
Rob Mac admitted that as the action unfolded on the pitch, he was busy trying to maintain a video connection with Manchester United and Real Madrid icon Beckham. However, the deafening roar of the north Wales crowd proved to be a significant barrier for the Inter Miami owner.
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Supporter euphoria overpowers communication
Speaking about the incident, Rob Mac said: "Yes, we'll do a lot of FaceTiming during the game. So in fact, during the Chelsea game, David Beckham was FaceTiming with us, and we're all trying to talk to each other, but he can't hear us."
The pride of the Racecourse
While the Beckham cameo provided a lighthearted moment, the reality on the pitch was a grueling battle that saw Wrexham lead twice before eventually falling 4-2 in extra time. Despite the defeat, Reynolds remained moved by the effort of the squad against elite opposition.
"That was a big, big moment, I think, for all of us," said Reynolds. "And the fact that we took Chelsea into extra time, it took them extra time, a red card, six subs to take us out, was a feeling I don't think I can… words are too clumsy to describe that feeling for this community and this town and this stadium.
"History is written by the victors, but on rare occasions, sometimes the loser walks out of the stadium victorious. And I felt like this club, this town, this team, everybody was in that moment together, and they felt like that was a win. Just a huge, undeniable win to have a match like that with that level of tension. The Chelsea players came here with absolute class. We hung out on the pitch afterwards, and just chatted, and I don't know, it felt like real humanity in that moment where everybody had a lot of respect for each other, and it was just beautiful."
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Chasing Premier League dream
Wrexham currently find themselves in a promising position in the Championship table as they chase a remarkable fourth consecutive promotion. The Red Dragons sit sixth with 60 points from 37 matches, and could further boost their promotion hopes when they face Watford on Tuesday.
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