Rob McElhenney in attendance! Hollywood star joins travelling Wrexham fans to see vital League One victory against Blackpool as Red Dragons boost hopes of incredible promotion to Championship
Hollywood star and Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney was in attendance for the club's crucial away fixture at Blackpool on Monday.
- McElhenney joined Wrexham for Blackpool clash
- Wrexham beat Blackpool 2-1
- Wycombe went down 4-0 at Charlton