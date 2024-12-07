The rise of Nicolas Jackson: From Chelsea laughing stock to London's best striker

The Senegal forward is a raw talent, but he is finally showing the world the player he can be if he fulfils his potential at Stamford Bridge

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Whenever a Chelsea match is being shown live in a London pub nowadays, there's often a certain phrase that echoes in a round when Nicolas Jackson first appears on screen: "Nicolassss...Jacksonnnnn."

It's meant to mimic the Senegalese's pronunciation of his own name during the Premier League's video guide to player phonetics released prior to the start of the 2024-25 season. Jackson's confident and charismatic take went viral, while marrying up neatly with the perception about him after a year in England.

A difficult 2023-24 campaign saw Chelsea overcome a tricky start to finish sixth, with their new centre-forward scoring 14 goals in 35 matches along the way. The Blues were a work in progress, and so was he at the age of 22.

Jackson was, nevertheless, derided for his wastefulness in front of goal and an innate ability to make the simple seem tough. Now, he's reversed that perception and is the best striker in all of London.