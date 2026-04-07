Rio Ferdinand calls Marcus Rashford's potential £26m transfer to Barcelona an 'absolute robbery' & says he'd '100 percent' have rejuvenated forward back at Man Utd

Despite his admiration for the 28-year-old, Ferdinand admits the forward’s time in Manchester is likely over. When asked if he would take the United academy graduate back at Old Trafford, he said: "Absolutely! Would you have that Marcus Rashford back? 100 per cent, but I think that ship has sailed. Potentially he’s that good, it’s just that we haven’t seen it for a while at United."

Rashford himself appears to be enjoying the weight of expectation in Spain, as he recently told Sport: "Barcelona is a fantastic club. A club that is known for winning, and it’s this type of pressure – I want to say pressure but it’s not a bad type of pressure. It’s a pressure that you look forward to and a pressure that I want to have whilst I’m playing football. If I’m at a club that doesn’t demand these things then it’s more difficult for me to be motivated. It’s a fantastic environment for me to continue my football journey."