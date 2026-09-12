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Revealed: Why Richarlison's dream transfer to Vasco da Gama collapsed as Tottenham striker speaks out on failed move
Richarlison confirms failed Vasco da Gama transfer
Richarlison has admitted he was on the verge of joining Vasco da Gama before the Brazilian transfer window closed on Friday. The 29-year-old was desperate to return to his homeland on a short-term loan deal running until December. A move back to Brazil is now completely off the table following the deadline. The Brazil international took to social media to address supporters directly and explain the situation.
Tottenham demands blocked dream Vasco return
Addressing Vasco fans via a personal Instagram video, Richarlison explained that he rejected other approaches to prioritise a move to Rio de Janeiro. However, he claimed the transfer broke down because of his current employers.
"Other offers were made to me but I made it very clear I wanted to join Vasco until December," Richarlison stated. "Unfortunately, Tottenham set a limit on the loan, which is why it didn’t work out. I think I’ll be at Sao Januario (Vasco’s stadium) soon, and in Barreira, and you know how fond I am of you all.
"One day I’m going to make this dream come true; it’s my dream, my grandfather’s dream, and my family’s dream. I’m speaking from the heart here because I really wanted to play for Vasco."
Striker frozen out of Tottenham squad
The collapsed move leaves Richarlison in a difficult position in north London. The striker was Tottenham’s leading scorer in the Premier League last season, netting 11 goals to help the club avoid a shock relegation. Despite his crucial contributions last term, he has been entirely omitted from their Premier League squad for the current campaign.
The arrival of Omar Marmoush from Manchester City has pushed the Brazilian further down the pecking order. Consequently, Richarlison has played only once in the Premier League this season, during Spurs' heavy 3-0 defeat to Brentford on the opening weekend. He is now into the final 12 months of the five-year contract he signed upon joining Spurs from Everton in 2022.
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Future transfer to Brazil remains likely
While he remains a Tottenham player for now, Richarlison is widely expected to depart when his contract expires next summer. Given his omission from the squad, a permanent exit in the January transfer window could also materialise.
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