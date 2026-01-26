Why a January Premier League move could derail Ricardo Pepi’s USMNT World Cup path

It was an innocuous play that sent Ricardo Pepi’s season into a loop. The cross came, he timed his run, and finished cleanly. Then, as he braced himself to land, his arm gave way. It looked bad immediately, and scans confirmed a broken arm. Surgery followed, with PSV estimating roughly two months on the sidelines.
There was something deeply cruel about the whole ordeal, not least because it brought about a strange sense of déjà vu. Less than a year earlier, Pepi had torn knee ligaments in a Champions League match, an injury that ended his season. He had only just returned to full sharpness when this year’s injury occurred.
It seems odd, then, that Pepi has been heavily linked with a move away from PSV this winter. Fulham are the latest contenders, with multiple sources - including GOAL - reporting interest from the Premier League club. Fulham are reportedly willing to pay $38 million for the USMNT striker, a figure that would make him the fourth-most expensive American player in history.
And it’s a very, very bad idea.