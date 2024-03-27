Revealed: When Pep Guardiola plans to LEAVE Man City with trial for 115 FFP charges looming as shock new report claims legendary manager will take Jurgen Klopp route Pep GuardiolaManchester CityTransfersPremier LeagueJuergen KloppLiverpool

Pep Guardiola is reportedly planning to leave his role as Manchester City manager when his current contract expires in 2025.