Revealed: When 40-year-old Luka Modric will make a decision on AC Milan contract extension as Rossoneri also sweat on USMNT star Christian Pulisic
Milan speaking with senior stars
Serie A heavyweights Milan have talked first-choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan into pledging his immediate future to the club, with the hope being that several other senior stars will follow that lead.
England international defender Fikayo Tomori is expected to be next to put pen to paper, with his current deal set to expire in 2027. Ruben Loftus-Cheek has also been presented with an offer that will keep the ex-Chelsea playmaker in Italian football.
Will Modric agree to Milan contract extension?
Modric made his own move to Milan during the summer of 2025 when bringing a 13-year stint at Real Madrid to a close. His contract includes a 12-month option, and the evergreen midfielder is being tipped to play on for some time yet.
Club colleague Christopher Nkunku has said of Modric, who is following the lead of ex-Blancos team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo by playing into his 40s: “Luka is unbelievable: he has a unique talent and delivers exceptional cross-field passes. If I tried that, I'd probably dislocate my hip... It's amazing that he's 40, but he could play until he's 45 or even 46.”
Milan hope that will be the case, with Gazzetta dello Sport claiming that Modric will “make his decision at the end of the current campaign, based on his motivation and physical condition”.
Modric has said of his reasons for linking up with Milan, with a new challenge being sought after winning just about everything in Madrid: “It wasn’t easy. I spent almost half my life there. I arrived at 27 and left at almost 40. At a club that doesn’t tolerate mediocrity, staying that long is incredible.
“I think I joined a club very close to Madrid in reputation and history. It was the ideal situation for me. When the Milan opportunity came, I knew it was the right one. People welcomed me phenomenally, inside and outside the club. You feel at every step that Milan is a historic giant.”
Why is Pulisic yet to sign new AC Milan contract
Pulisic is another that has spoken of feeling the history of Milan when arriving at San Siro. He completed his switch during the summer of 2023, when ties were severed with Premier League giants Chelsea.
The United States international has enjoyed a productive spell in Italy, with personal bests being posted. He scored 17 goals last season and has become a talismanic presence for the Rossoneri. The 27-year-old is into double figures again on the goal front this term.
Milan opened contract talks with Pulisic last year, but are still waiting on an agreement to be reached. The American forward put discussions on hold after missing out on European qualification for the 2025-26 campaign.
Fellow countryman Brad Friedel has told GOAL that the hard-working forward appears to be considering a change of scenery. The ex-USMNT goalkeeper said: “I think it suggests that he is leaving his options open. When I was at clubs, I always wanted to sign my contracts when I was happy at places. I can only go on personal experience, I liked having multiple years on the contract - you never know with injuries around the corner. If I was truly happy at a place, I really enjoyed having two or three years on a contract.
“There are only two reasons for not signing. One, you are not happy with the contract. Two, you are keeping your options open. Maybe he has given a verbal commitment. I would assume that he is keeping his options open. If you are happy somewhere and you are happy with the numbers, you sign the contract.”
Transfer talk: Pulisic linked with Premier League heavyweights
Pulisic has seen a return to the Premier League speculated on, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham all being credited with interest. Modric knows all about life in north London, having spent four years with Spurs before heading to Madrid, and is another that must decide what the immediate future holds for him.
