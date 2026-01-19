Getty
Revealed: When Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso will decide his future as sacked Real Madrid boss plots Premier League return
Bundesliga title & Madrid nightmare: Alonso's coaching career
Alonso saw his stock soar when overseeing Bundesliga title glory at Bayer Leverkusen, with the 2023-24 campaign being completed without suffering a defeat in the German top flight. He was not expected to hang around long on the back of that triumph.
The World Cup-winning ex-Spain international was given the opportunity to head back to his homeland during the summer of 2025. He jumped at the chance to rekindle his working relationship with Real Madrid - having previously taken in 236 appearances for Los Blancos as a player.
However, that adventure did not play out as planned, with Alonso said to have clashed with the likes of Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham before being unceremoniously ushered through the exits. He is now out of work and waiting on enticing offers.
- Getty Images
Premier League-bound? When Alonso intends to listen to offers
According to The Times, former Liverpool midfielder Alonso is “keen on a move to the Premier League” having spent five years of his playing career at Anfield - savouring FA Cup and Champions League triumphs on Merseyside.
A reunion with the Reds has been speculated on, as the odd question is asked of Arne Slot’s future, but Alonso is not breathing down the Dutchman’s neck just yet. That is because is it claimed that he intends to have “a rest and will consider any offers from June”.
No SOS call from Tottenham will be answered
That stance is being taken amid talk of the Spaniard emerging as a potential candidate to take over at Tottenham. Thomas Frank is falling under mounting pressure just a matter of months into his own reign in north London.
Spurs are reportedly “determined to give Frank time and the club are sympathetic to some of the factors making his job more difficult, such as a lack of leadership and experience in the squad, injuries to attacking players and upheaval in key positions off the pitch”.
Fans have, however, taken to airing their disgust at recent performances - with only three wins being collected from the club’s last 15 games - and some of those chanted “you’re getting sacked in the morning” at their beleaguered head coach during a dismal 2-1 defeat at home to West Ham.
It is claimed that “the lack of clear alternatives to replace Frank mid-season is believed to be part of the club’s dilemma, especially as there is a danger the wrong appointment could push Spurs closer to the relegation zone”.
Tottenham are sat 14th in the Premier League table, 10 points clear of 18th-placed West Ham. There is a sense internally that “interim appointments at the club have not gone well in recent seasons”, with there a desire to avoid that scenario again if possible.
- Getty
Frank set to be given more time at Spurs
Alonso seemingly has no desire to pick up managerial reins again any time soon, so he will not be answering SOS calls from Spurs. Mauricio Pochettino, who has never shied away from the fact that he would like to return to north London, is also otherwise engaged at present. He is overseeing events with the USMNT ahead of a home World Cup this summer.
Vinai Venkatesham, Spurs’ chief executive, said of the current situation when addressing fans directly in an open letter published in the club’s matchday programme: “We all feel the gap between where we are and where we want to be, and while we know progress takes time, we share your impatience to close it. Our supporters want wins and performances to be proud of, and we know the men’s first team has fallen short of where we want to be so far this season.”
Efforts are being made to right those wrongs, but Alonso will not form part of that process as Frank is given more time in which to get things right and prove that no successor needs to be found in 2026.
Advertisement