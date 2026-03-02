Revealed: Tottenham stars would have wages cut by 50 per cent if they suffer Premier League relegation

These clauses also play a significant role in how Tottenham approaches the transfer market and contract renewals. When a new player signs for the club, these terms are non-negotiable, The Athletic reports. This transparency ensures that every member of the squad is fully aware of the financial risks associated with poor on-pitch performance. It also helps the club in negotiations with the Premier League regarding Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), as it demonstrates a clear plan for cost reduction in the event of a downturn in revenue. The consistency of these clauses across the squad prevents dressing room friction regarding disparate "relegation penalties."

Furthermore, having a 50 per cent wage cut clause makes it much easier for the club to retain their key assets or sell them for a fair market value following a relegation. In many cases, clubs are forced into "fire sales" because they cannot afford to keep players on top-flight wages. By automatically halving the salary, Tottenham would be under less immediate pressure to sell, potentially allowing them to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. It essentially protects the club's valuation of its playing staff, ensuring they don't lose hundreds of millions of pounds in asset value overnight due to a desperate need to clear the wage bill.