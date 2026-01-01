Revealed: Sacked Enzo Maresca remarkably told Chelsea he was talking to Man City on TWO separate occasions as extraordinary details emerge about Pep Guardiola succession plans

Maresca has taken in two spells with City as a coach. He worked with the club’s U21 team in the 2020-21 campaign, before returning to familiar surroundings as an assistant to Guardiola following a brief stint in charge of Parma in his homeland.

A retracing of steps to the blue half of Manchester has been speculated on. The Athletic has reported on how City are in the process of drawing up contingency plans for the summer of 2026, in case Guardiola decides to walk away from the final year of his contract.

Sources claim that there is a “growing anticipation of this being Guardiola’s last season at City”, with “a firm decision likely to be made closer to the campaign finishing”. If the ex-Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss were to depart, then a suitable successor will need to be found.