Revealed: The two things that must happen before Man Utd make any transfer decisions - with midfield replacements for departing Casemiro not being approached as yet

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that United are currently operating with a patient approach, refusing to pull the trigger on any major signings until two specific conditions are met. While the club's scouting department has identified several targets, INEOS is keen to ensure all structural pieces are in place before committing significant funds to the market.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano explained the current state of play at Old Trafford, noting that the club's activity is effectively in a holding pattern. He said: "At the moment, United have still not decided whether they will go for this player or that. The first step is Champions League football. The second step is managerial decision, whether they will appoint Michael Carrick or not. He has very good chances, but only after that will they activate central midfielder options."